Damian Lillard Commits to Blazers: 'I'm Not Going to Jump Ship' During Adversity

AP Photo/Matt York

You can shut down the rumor mill right now. Damian Lillard isn't going anywhere.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise Tuesday, saying he has no plans to request a trade.

“I’m not leaving Portland. ... Adversity is going to hit, there’s going to be tough times. So if it starts off rocky or if it starts out as a struggle I won’t be happy about it, nobody would. But I’m not going to jump ship and bail out when that happens," Lillard told reporters.

Lillard added that he wanted to be part of the future with the franchise under coach Chauncey Billups, who took over this summer amid controversy over a rape allegation made against him during his playing career.

