Dick Vitale Announces Lymphoma Diagnosis, to Undergo 6 Months of Chemotherapy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale announced he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The news comes two months after he announced he had been diagnosed and treated for melanoma.

Vitale said he will begin a steroid treatment and undergo six months of chemotherapy and that doctors said the disease has a 90-percent cure rate. He remains optimistic he can work around his chemo schedule and continue calling basketball games.

"In my battle, I think of all the Courageous kids that I have gotten to know and I want all of them to know (after watching their battles with their cancers and handling the chemo/radiation) they inspire and motivate me to take on this biggest fight I have ever faced," the 82-year-old said. "I WILL DO EVERY THING IN MY POWER TO WIN THIS BATTLE!"

Over the years, Vitale has been an outspoken supporter for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The V Foundation's most recent annual gala hosted by Vitale raised $5 million toward pediatric cancer research.

Few, if any, announcers have had the same impact on college basketball broadcasts as Vitale has. His passion is infectious anytime he's calling a game, and his catchphrases have become a part of the sport's lexicon.

Front Office Sport's Michael McCarthy reported in March that Vitale signed an extension with ESPN to keep him with the company through the 2023-24 season. He told McCarthy he wants to still be working when he reaches 100.