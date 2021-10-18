Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 5-1 Start: 'We Know We're for Real, and We Believe That'

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high heading into their bye week after their fifth straight win on Sunday, a thrilling 35-29 overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

After throwing the game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's told reporters the confidence level for Dallas is rising.

Prescott threw for 445 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs also had a pick-six for his seventh interception and second touchdown of the season.

As long as Dallas continues its stellar play on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys should be in contention for an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.