CeeDee Lamb's TD Lifts Dak Prescott, Cowboys Past Mac Jones, Patriots in OT Thriller

The Dallas Cowboys topped the New England Patriots 35-29 in overtime Sunday for their fifth straight win to improve to 5-1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw the game-winning 35-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb in the extra frame.

Prescott finished with 445 yards and three touchdowns. It was the Cowboys' first win over the Patriots since 1996, ending a streak of six straight losses.

Notable Performers

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 36-of-51 for 445 YDS, 3 TD, INT, fumble lost

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: 9 REC for 149 YDS, 2 TD

Patriots QB Mac Jones: 15-of-21 for 229 YDS, 2 TD, INT

Patriots RB Damien Harris: 18 CAR for 101 YDS, TD

Cowboys Overcome Turnovers, Penalties

The Cowboys played surprisingly sloppy football on Sunday. Their opening drive was ended by a turnover on downs after failing to convert on fourth down. Despite moving the ball well in the first half, two drives ended with turnovers in the red zone.

When Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones left the game with a rib injury, Prescott tried to target his replacement Justin Bethel in the end zone. Bethel managed to tip the ball and Kyle Dugger secured the interception.

With an opportunity to take the lead near the end of the first half, the Cowboys had four chances at the New England 1-yard line but failed to punch it in. Prescott fumbled the ball on a quarterback sneak.

It was Prescott's second straight game with an interception and a fumble.

Credit should go to the Patriots' defense, which shut down the Cowboys' run game and held Ezekiel Elliott to 69 yards. But Dallas proved to be able to move the ball at-will against New England and could've blown the game open if not for the untimely giveaways.

The Cowboys also committed 12 penalties that cost them 115 yards and kept the Patriots in the game.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they have their own turnover machine in Trevon Diggs, who had a pick-six in the fourth quarter for his second touchdown this season.

It was Diggs' seventh interception of the year, tying Hall of Famer Rod Woodson for the most interceptions through six games since 1970.

With its high-powered offense, Dallas is considered a contender for this year's Super Bowl. But the Cowboys offense will have to clean up their play if they hope to finally have a successful postseason run, which has eluded them since the 1990s. Dallas hasn't advanced past the Division Round since 1995, its last Super Bowl win.

Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones Impresses in Defeat

Mac Jones continued his campaign for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Alabama product came out firing to start the game, completing his first 10 passes including an early touchdown to Hunter Henry.

Jones looked poised to start the game, but he took a couple big sacks in the first half. Playing behind a depleted offensive line, New England shifted its game plan and played safer to protect its franchise quarterback.

But with the game on the line, the Patriots put their foot back on the gas and trusted in Jones.

The interception he threw to Diggs could've been the backbreaker for New England, but Jones showed he has ice in his veins and hit Kendrick Bourne for a go-ahead 75-yard touchdown on the very next play.

Jones had the Patriots in position to win the game late, but the Cowboys converted on a late field goal to force overtime. The offense couldn't get much going on its lone possession in overtime and was forced to punt.

Jones completed passes to eight different receivers. He had only 21 pass attempts compared to 27 rushing attempts by New England. As Jones continues to prove that he's ready to compete against NFL defenses, the Patriots should open up the playbook and give him more freedom to show what he can do.

What's next?

The Cowboys will enjoy a bye week in Week 7 and will be back in action on Oct. 31 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will remain at home next Sunday for an AFC East matchup against the New York Jets.

