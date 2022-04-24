Dodgers' David Price Placed on Injured List; Reyes Moronta's Contract Selected

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price was placed on the injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres, though the team did not give a reason for the move.

The Dodgers also selected the contract of right-hander Reyes Moronta and designated southpaw Darien Nunez for assignment.

Through his first five appearances of the 2022 season, Price had allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five in 4.2 innings of work.

Price, who opted out of the shortened 2020 campaign, missed time in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He also pitched just 74.2 innings in 2017 and 107.1 innings in 2019.

There was a time when the southpaw was one of the best pitchers in the league, as evidenced by the 2012 American League Cy Young he won on the Tampa Bay Rays, two ERA titles, five All-Star selections and a 2018 World Series title from when he was on the Boston Red Sox.

However, Price was coming out of the bullpen for the loaded Dodgers last season before he suffered the hamstring injury and is no longer the dominant pitcher he was in his prime.

He finished the 2021 campaign with a 4.03 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 73.2 innings.