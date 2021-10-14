Joe Burrow Headlines Madden 22 Week 5 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Cincinnati Bengals are trending in the right direction.

Not only is the team a playoff contender at 3-2 overall and 2-0 in AFC play, quarterback Joe Burrow is a better player than he was at the start of the season. At least in the virtual world.

EA Sports announced its latest batch of player ratings updates for Madden 22, and the Bengals signal-caller headlines the list of those who saw their totals improve after Week 5 of the NFL season. Burrow was boosted from a 78 overall to an 80 after throwing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He also played through a throat contusion that landed him in the hospital.

Burrow wasn't the only offensive playmaker to see his overall scores improve. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox saw a massive jump of four points to go from 77 to 81 overall, and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams saw his total go up two points to an 85 overall.

Knox outshone counterpart Travis Kelce with 117 receiving yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while Williams continued his overall dominance as a fantasy football darling this year with eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers' thrilling 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Williams is now fifth in the league with 471 receiving yards and leads the entire NFL with six touchdown catches.

It wasn't all good news in the Madden world, as Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz dropped two points to 79 overall. Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson fell from 89 overall to 87 as Darnell Mooney has emerged as more of a go-to pass-catcher for rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Robinson will have an opportunity to improve his totals on a big stage when the Bears take on the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday.