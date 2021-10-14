Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shouts Out Ref for 'Pretty Dope' Roughing the Passer Call

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson was happy to be the beneficiary of referee Land Clark's whistle in Monday's 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was flagged for roughing the passer in the third quarter for a hit on Jackson.

"Mr. Clark, I appreciate that call," the 2019 MVP told reporters. "I remember his name."

"... That was a pretty dope call and it was fair too cuz he did hit me in the face. It wasn't like it was no BS call or nothing like that. It was dope to get one."

Following Baltimore's 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 4, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the team was going to alert the NFL to hits its starting quarterback absorbed that should've been penalized.

Hensley also noted an opposing team hadn't been flagged for roughing the passer on Jackson since December 2019.

It sounds like at least one referee got the memo.