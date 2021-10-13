Shams: Kyrie Irving Will No Longer Be Offered Contract Extension by Nets

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's days in Brooklyn may be numbered. The star point guard of the Nets, who is in the third year of his four-year contract, reportedly has not discussed an extension with the team.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets have not had contract talks with Irving or his camp for "some time." Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed the report on The Glue Guys podcast, saying Brooklyn will not be offering Irving an extension moving forward.

Irving has ruffled some feathers this offseason over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. While he possibly could have played in road games, he would've missed every home game because New York City's protocols require him to receive at least one shot of the vaccine. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving will not be allowed to be with the team until he's "eligible to be a full participant."

"We're not looking for partners that are going to be half-time," Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters.

Charania reported Tuesday that Irving currently has no plans to get vaccinated.

"His stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates," Charania stated, citing multiple sources. "It's a stance that Irving has explained to close teammates."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Irving, a seven-time All-Star, missed a total of 18 games last season due to a combination of personal reasons and injuries. The three-time All-NBA selection still managed to average 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds, proving his status as a premier point guard in the NBA.

The Nets are expected to contend for an NBA title this season, but they were hoping to have a Big Three of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Durant and Harden remain All-Star-caliber players who can lead a deep Brooklyn team to the NBA Finals.

But with Irving's situation in flux for this season and beyond, it seems that Brooklyn's window for title contention is slowly starting to close.