4-Star SF Jett Howard Commits to Play for Father Juwan at Michigan

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jett Howard committed to Michigan on Wednesday, joining his father, Juwan, in Ann Arbor.

The 6'7" wing is the 37th-best player overall and 11th-best small forward in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class.

Howard said Wednesday's announcement was a "tough decision" because he had been "seriously looking" at Tennessee, per 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins. The opportunity to play for his father was too good to pass up, though:

"But it was just the family atmosphere obviously because of my dad. I also feel I will have a good opportunity to play right away. I honestly like how everybody is treated the same around the campus. I paid attention to the little things when it came to this recruiting process and that stood out along with the culture and environment of the program."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.