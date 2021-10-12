Jorge Soler Tests Positive for COVID-19, Replaced on Braves Roster by Cristian Pache

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the team's reserve list, MLB announced Tuesday (via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com).

Cristian Pache will replace Soler on the roster until Soler is eligible to return.

Soler was scheduled to bat leadoff for Atlanta during Tuesday's Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves hold a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series.

Soler was 1-for-11 in three games this series. Before that, he'd been an impact player since arriving in Atlanta in a midseason trade from the Kansas City Royals.

In 55 games with the Braves, the 29-year-old had a .269 average with a .358 on-base percentage, adding 14 home runs.

Soler is only two years removed from leading the AL with 48 home runs and will look to cash in as a free agent this winter.

Atlanta will have its depth tested without him, inserting Guillermo Heredia into the lineup alongside Adam Duvall, who will slide from center to left field, and Joc Pederson, who moved from left to right. Pache has only played 24 regular-season games, though he has appeared in 12 postseason contests and could help defensively with his ability to play center field.