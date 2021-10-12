LaMelo Ball’s Signature Puma Sneaker MB.01 Pics, Release Date and Price Revealed

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Puma released the first look at LaMelo Ball's signature MB.01 shoe Tuesday, along with setting a December 2021 release date.

The MB.01s are Puma's first signature shoe since relaunching its basketball brand in 2018.

“PUMA makes me feel like I am truly part of the fam, incorporating my fresh ideas when it comes to style. I enjoyed being a part of the MB.01 design process, sharing input from bright color choices to the addition of personal details like the rocket flames that match my ankle tattoo," Ball said of the shoe.

The design of the shoe includes the aforementioned rocket flames down the ankle collar, along with the phrase “Not From Here” on the tongue. Puma also included the word "rare," which it says describes Ball's talent on the floor.

The youngest of LaVar Ball's three sons, LaMelo earned Rookie of the Year honors with averages of 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.