Becky Lynch Explains Why She 'Squashed' Bianca Belair for the Title at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch provided some insight this week into why she beat Bianca Belair so quickly at SummerSlam in August.

Appearing on Out of Character with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), The Man explained the line of thinking regarding the manner in which she beat The EST:

"That's a great rivalry–we like both of these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She's a company girl, let's do this quick. I know a lot of people were upset, 'Oh, if they were going to do this, they should've had a long match.' Well, if we had a long match and then I beat her, then I just beat her. That's not good–that's not good for her. But if she's robbed, and we take something from her and she doesn't expect it, then we want to see her succeed? Oh, we want to see her succeed."

Belair was originally scheduled to defend the SmackDown women's title against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, but it was announced seconds before the match that Banks could not compete, leading to Lynch making a surprise return.

It marked the first time in more than a year that Becky appeared on WWE programming after giving birth to her first child.

Rather than having a competitive match, Lynch offered Belair a handshake and took advantage of the trust Bianca put in her. Lynch punched Belair in the face, hit her with a variation of the Rock Bottom and pinned her in less than 30 seconds to become the new champ.

That moment served as a catalyst for a Lynch heel turn, and it can be argued that she has been far more entertaining in that role than she was as a babyface prior to her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the goal of getting fans even more behind Belair has seemingly worked, as The EST has received hugely positive reactions on essentially every show since SummerSlam.

Fans continue to anticipate Lynch receiving her comeuppance from Belair, and it could happen as soon as next week at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Lynch will put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Belair and Banks in a Triple Threat at Crown Jewel.

Since both Lynch and Belair were moved to Raw as part of the WWE Draft, Banks is the most logical candidate to win that match, which would allow Lynch and Belair to continue their feud on Raw independent of the title.

Charlotte Flair, who holds the Raw women's title, got moved to SmackDown in the draft, and that could lead to Becky and Bianca vying for the Raw Women's Championship in the weeks and months following Crown Jewel.

