Steelers Investigating Fan Spreading Ashes at Heinz Field During Broncos Game

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Steelers officials and local authorities are investigating an incident that saw a fan spread ashes at Heinz Field during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, per Lauren Lee of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said such actions are banned at the venue:

"While we respect those fans who may be interested in honoring a family member by spreading their family’s ashes inside the stadium, Heinz Field cannot accommodate those requests due to state and local regulations. We have responded to communications from our fans throughout the years that this type of action is not permissible."

According to KDKA, the ashes landed "partially in the stands and on the edge of the field." Per Lee, a fan said some of the remains also blew onto him and other fans and some of their food.

A local funeral director provided some level of comfort by telling Lee that human remains aren't hazardous when properly cremated.

Pennsylvania law requires loved ones to obtain the property owner's permission before ashes are spread at a location.