Kadarius Toney Ejected from Giants vs. Cowboys After Throwing Punch at Damontae Kazee

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected from Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damonte Kazee.

Toney was shoved to the ground after making a catch and then threw the punch at Kazee in retaliation.

Prior to his ejection, Toney was having the best game of his rookie season with 10 catches for 189 yards. After losing receiver Kenny Golladay and running back Saquon Barkley to injuries early in the game, the Giants decided to feed Toney, and he delivered in a big way.

New York was also without receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who were inactive against Dallas due to hamstring injuries.

Entering Sunday's game, Toney recorded 10 catches for 92 yards on 14 targets in through four games this season. He was not targeted and recorded no stats after playing just 19 snaps in the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team. His previous best game came in the Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints as he registered six catches for 78 yards.

Toney had the best season of his collegiate career as a senior with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Giants to draft him out of Florida with the 20th overall pick. He missed time at the start of training camp after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

It remains to be seen if Toney will face any discipline for his actions on Sunday. If he were to miss time, it would leave the Giants incredibly thin at the receiver position after all of the injuries this week.