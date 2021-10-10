Lions' Dan Campbell Gives Emotional Press Conference After Last-Second Vikings Loss

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

The Detroit Lions have become the team of moral victories in the early portion of the 2021 season, and Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that ended with a 54-yard field goal from Greg Joseph was another one.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is starting to get emotional after five straight losses.

"When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough," he said in his postgame press conference. "You know, you don't want that for them."

It appeared as if Detroit were finally going to break through when Alexander Mattison fumbled the ball away as the Vikings were attempting to run the clock out in the fourth quarter.

The Lions took advantage with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take the lead in the final minute, but their defense was unable to keep Minnesota out of field-goal range thanks to multiple connections between Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen.

It was another heartbreaking loss for Detroit.

The NFC North team started the season falling into a big hole against the San Francisco 49ers just to battle back for an eight-point loss. It then took a halftime lead against the Green Bay Packers only to collapse in the second half the week before Justin Tucker drilled a record-breaking 66-yard field goal to give the Baltimore Ravens a dramatic win over Detroit.

While the Lions lost in rather straightforward fashion to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, that was the backdrop for Sunday's divisional contest against the Vikings.

If there is a silver lining for Detroit, it is the fact that the team continues to fight for the first-year head coach. That could bode well for the future, although the frustration is surely starting to build after the slow start.