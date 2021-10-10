John Cena, Blake Griffin, Kim Kardashian, More Celebs Spoof 'The Bachelorette' on SNL

Gotham/GC images

If you had the choice between 16-time WWE champion John Cena and some 5'7" guy named Zeke who is afraid to go swimming, who would you choose?

Well, Kim Kardashian West chose the obvious during her Bachelorette spoof on this week's Saturday Night Live.

The newly single mother of four seemed in her element in her first SNL hosting gig and played the part of dimwitted Bachelorette contestant well. She went down her star-studded group of suitors, with actors Chase Crawford and Jesse Williams, comedian Chris Rock, Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin and reality star Tyler Cameron of Bachelorette fame all advancing to leave Cena and Zeke (played by Kyle Mooney) as the final two.

Anyone who watches the Bachelorette would easily note that this was a near-perfect spoof and a good opportunity for some celebrities to make a cameo.

That said, we do feel bad for poor Zeke.

