Ian Desmond's $15M Contract Option for 2022 Season Reportedly Declined by Rockies

Outfielder Ian Desmond won't be returning to the Colorado Rockies.

The team chose to decline the $15 million club option on his contract for the 2022 season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman on Thursday.

The Rockies will pay Desmond a $2 million buyout.

The 36-year-old opted out of the past two seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For now, I've decided to opt out of the 2021 season," he wrote in February. "My desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I'm going to continue to train and watch how things unfold."

"I've let my teammates know, as well as the coaching staff and the front office, and they have all been extremely understanding and supportive," he added at the time. "I wish nothing but the best for the entire Rockies organization and have let them know I am willing to do whatever I can to help them from afar."

Desmond last played in 2019, hitting .255 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 64 runs and a .788 OPS. The absence of the two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner was a blow to a Rockies team that ultimately finished 74-87 and fourth in the loaded NL West. It was the 10th time in the past 12 seasons Colorado missed the playoffs.

After two seasons without him in the fold, the Rockies ultimately decided to cut ties and create some wiggle room on their salary sheet.

Assuming Desmond returns to play next season, he should have some interest from teams seeking a power bat in the outfield. The Florida native slugged .479 in 2019 and hit at least 20 homers in six of his past eight seasons.