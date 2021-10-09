Chargers' Joey Bosa Reportedly Fined $29K for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Raiders

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was hit with a $28,917 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he confronted on-field officials about what he felt was a missed holding call during Monday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Saturday and noted it's unclear whether Bosa, who received a 15-yard penalty for arguing the play in question, was also fined for his public criticism of the officiating after the game.

"I didn't even know they called the f--king penalty on me because I was fuming," Bosa told reporters Monday. "But, I mean, refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry, but you're blind, like open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad it's unbelievable."

The three-time Pro Bowl selection felt he was held while the Raiders were trying to drive to make it a one-score game with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Replays showed Las Vegas right tackle Alex Leatherwood grab the linebacker as he made an inside move that would have given him a clear path to quarterback Derek Carr. Instead, the apparent hold allowed Carr to escape the pocket, though his throw to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was incomplete.

The penalty on Bosa gave the Raiders a first down, but Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. intercepted a Carr pass two plays later to maintain the Bolts' 28-14 lead. The Raiders had one more possession, but no more points were scored in the contest.

"Fifteen yards, it's a big deal,'' Bosa said. "Obviously that's on me. I should never lose my temper like that, but these guys have got to do a better job because it's been years of terrible missed calls left and right. It's really pathetic, honestly, but pathetic on me too for doing what I did. Call or not I have to take a step back and just go to the next play, but, man, they seem not to have their eyes open half the time."

L.A. head coach Brandon Staley didn't comment directly on the officiating, but he supported his star linebacker's decision to speak out about the non-call.

"This guy has earned the right to express himself," Staley said. "This guy's a premium player in the league. This isn't uncommon for players like that to talk about officiating. It's a big part of the game."

The Chargers' win move them into a three-way tie atop the AFC West with the Raiders and Denver Broncos at 3-1. The Kansas City Chiefs, who've won the division five straight years, are 2-2.

Bosa, who's tallied 2.5 sacks in four games this season, and Co. return to action Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns in another high-profile AFC showdown.