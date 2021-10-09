Duke's AJ Griffin Diagnosed with Sprained Knee After Suffering Injury at Practice

Duke's AJ Griffin Diagnosed with Sprained Knee After Suffering Injury at PracticeOctober 9, 2021
The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team had an injury scare.
The program announced Saturday that freshman AJ Griffin, a top-20 recruit, suffered a sprained right knee in practice Friday. But the Blue Devils can breathe a sigh of relief, as there was "no significant structural damage."
The program did not announce a recovery timeline for Griffin. The Athletic's Brendan Marks reported Griffin is expected to miss four to six weeks. Duke's season opener is four-and-a-half weeks away, Nov. 9 against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.
Griffin is the son of former NBA player Adrian Griffin and was a 5-star recruit out of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. A 6'6" forward and potent scorer, Griffin was projected as a starter.
But an injury history is piling up, as this could be his third straight season in which he misses time. He sat out 2020-21 with an ankle injury, but he still earned spots on the McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic rosters. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 12 games as a junior, but his season was cut short by a knee injury.
Griffin was one of three 5-star recruits in Duke's freshman class along with 6'10" forward Paolo Banchero and 6'4" guard Trevor Keels.
The Blue Devils face a daunting early-season schedule with games against projected Top 25 teams Gonzaga (Nov. 26) and Ohio State (Nov. 30) within the first month of the season.