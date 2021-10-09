Report: NFL Planning to Host 2022 Regular-Season Game in Germany

AP Photo/David Dermer

The NFL is reportedly planning a Tuesday announcement of the three cities in Germany that have been selected as finalists to host a game as early as the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday the German contest would be in addition to "multiple" games in London annually and one in Mexico City as part of the league's international series.

In June, the NFL announced it sought proposals from interested cities in Germany after television ratings for American football in the country rose more than 20 percent since 2017.

Brett Gosper, the league's head of Europe & UK initiatives, explained the league was "very excited about the development of our German fanbase" and hoped the bid process would yield the right city to host future games:

"This process is designed to explore potential local partnerships, stadium suitability and game logistics. We need engaged and motivated host partners that span the public sector, venue, sport, community and major event spheres and can help us deliver a high-impact event and a long-term partnership. Identifying a preferred host city is a key step in bringing regular-season NFL games to our millions of German fans."

Team owners also passed a resolution stating all 32 teams will play at least one game outside the U.S. every eight years to extend global outreach and help handle the increased size of the international schedule.

NFL Europe, which ran from 1991 through 2007, featured several teams throughout Germany during it's run: Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Hamburg.

The NFL International Series began in 2007 with an annual game at Wembley Stadium in London. The number of games in England reached as many as four in 2017.

After a hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the London games resume this year with two at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, starting with Sunday's clash between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Germany previously hosted five NFL preseason games in the early 1990s, but the country has never held a regular-season contest.

It sounds like that will change in the near future.