WNBA Finals 2021: TV, Live Stream Schedule for Sky vs. Mercury

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2021 WNBA Finals matchup is set.

The Phoenix Mercury will face the Chicago Sky with the championship on the line after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in Friday's win-or-go-home Game 5 of their memorable semifinals series.

Chicago was sitting back and awaiting the winner after handling the Connecticut Sun in four games in their semifinals matchup.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Finals showdown between Chicago and Phoenix.

2021 WNBA Finals Schedule

Game 1 in Phoenix: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2 in Phoenix: Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 in Chicago: Friday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

Game 4 in Chicago*: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 5 in Phoenix*: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

*if necessary

All games can be live streamed at WatchESPN.

The Sky already made history just by reaching the Finals. While they struggled with consistency throughout the regular season on the way to a .500 record and the No. 6 seed, things have clicked in the playoffs as they became the lowest seed to reach the Finals in the current playoff format.

Talent was never a question, and the version of Chicago many expected coming into the campaign has arrived just in time.

Candace Parker is the unquestioned leader as a legend who already has two MVP Awards, a championship, a WNBA Finals MVP, two Olympic gold medals, a Defensive Player of the Year Award, nine All-WNBA selections and six All-Star selections on her resume.

She was at her best in the closeout game against the Sun with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It is far from a one-player show, though, as Courtney Vandersloot is the floor general who is a triple-double threat, Allie Quigley is the sharpshooter on the outside, Kahleah Copper is a go-to scorer who can blow past defenders, and the combination of Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Azura Stevens and Dana Evans provides important depth.

This is no ordinary No. 6 seed the Mercury will have to deal with, and they have momentum after eliminating the top-seeded Sun in rather commanding fashion.

Fortunately for Phoenix, it has plenty of momentum on its side as well after advancing in a pressure-packed elimination game Friday.

It looked as if the Aces were going to the Finals when they went on a 14-0 run to seize control of the game in the second half.

Even with Brittney Griner in the frontcourt for Phoenix, Las Vegas used its overwhelming size with the combination of Liz Cambage and A'ja Wilson down low to control the boards and cut off driving lanes for Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

However, the Mercury were not about to go away with all that star power.

Taurasi drilled multiple threes during a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead and set up a back-and-forth finish. Kelsey Plum made multiple clutch plays to give Las Vegas the lead, Griner drilled two straight shots to tie it, and then, Taurasi turned in an incredible sequence.

The all-time great blocked Cambage and then connected on a cold-blooded three-pointer, but Chelsea Gray answered with a three to tie it. Shey Peddy then sunk two free throws to take a two-point lead in the final seconds, and Griner swatted Wilson's shot at the rim to prevent overtime in one of the most exciting back-and-forth stretches in recent WNBA history.

If the WNBA Finals are anything like Friday's game, fans are in for a treat.