Logan Webb Twirls Gem as Giants Beat Dodgers to Take 1-0 NLDS Lead

In a showdown between the two best teams in Major League Baseball during the regular season, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday night.

The Dodgers' quest to repeat as World Series champions had a dramatic start with a 3-1 walk-off win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Game. That set up a playoff matchup with their biggest rival for the first time in the modern era.

The Giants are in the postseason for the first time since 2016. They surpassed even the most optimistic expectations during the regular season with a franchise-record 107 wins.

Not surprisingly, in a game started by Walker Buehler and Logan Webb, runs were difficult to come by for both teams. The Giants did breakthrough early on a two-run homer by Buster Posey.

That wound up being more than enough support for Webb. The right-hander shutout the Dodgers for 7.2 innings to get the win.

Notable Game Stats

Logan Webb (SF): 7.2 IP, 5 H, 10 K (92 pitches)

Buster Posey (SF): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 run scored

Kris Bryant (SF): 3-for-3, HR, RBI

Walker Buehler (LA): 6.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 5 K (99 pitches)

Mookie Betts (LA): 2-for-4

Posey, Webb Shine for Giants in Game 1 Win

Posey's first playoff game in five years got off to a rousing start. The 2012 NL MVP took Buehler deep to the opposite field on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the first to get the Giants out to a 2-0 lead.

That would turn out to be all of the offense San Francisco needed. Logan Webb, in his first career postseason start, was not at all intimidated going up against the defending World Series champions.

Webb cruised through 7.2 innings on just 92 pitches before giving way to the bullpen. The Dodgers didn't have an extra-base hit until Corey Seager's two-out double in the top of the sixth.

This is a continuation of the 24-year-old Webb's brilliant evolution in 2021 after posting a 5.36 ERA in 94 innings over the previous two seasons combined.

As is often the case in a low-scoring affair, Webb also received some help from his defense. Tommy La Stella and Brandon Crawford teamed up for a fantastic double play in the top of the fourth to end a potential Dodgers rally.

Ultimately, though, this game came back to Webb making a big pitch in a key spot.

After Will Smith doubled with one out in the top of the seventh, Webb responded by striking out Matt Beatty and Cody Bellinger to escape without any damage done.

The Giants were able to get an insurance run in the bottom half of the frame on Bryant's solo homer.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler had a difficult decision to make about who would start Game 1. He opted to go with Webb and save Kevin Gausman for Game 2.

Webb made his skipper look very smart by turning in a seven-inning masterpiece against one of the most dangerous lineups in MLB. The Giants picked up right where they left off in the regular season. They can take a commanding lead with a win on Saturday before heading to Dodger Stadium.

Quiet Offense Gives Dodgers Cause for Concern

It would be hard for the Dodgers to get more out of Walker Buehler than they were able to on Friday night. The two-time All-Star only allowed three runs over 6.1 innings.

Even though the Giants did get to Buehler for two homers, he pitched well overall with five strikeouts and one walk on 99 pitches.

Buehler's first inning did continue a concerning postseason trend for the Dodgers that started in the NL Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Dodgers were able to get away with giving up baserunners to the Cardinals in their 3-1 win.

But this game did continue to highlight the early struggles their offense has endured so far in the playoffs. Chris Taylor's walk-off homer against the Cardinals is the only time they have scored more than one run in 18 postseason innings.

On a night when Buehler was good-not-perfect, the Dodgers needed to find some way to support their ace.

Instead, Los Angeles' bats were once again flummoxed by a starting pitcher. Adam Wainwright gave up one run and scattered four hits in 5.1 innings on Wednesday.

The Dodgers had five straight games to end the regular season in which they had at least one multi-run inning. Their lineup ranked fourth in MLB in runs scored and homers in 2021.

Los Angeles' top four hitters—Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Justin Turner—combined to go 3-for-16 with one extra-base hit.

It's not yet time for the Dodgers to panic, but their best hitters need to get back on track to take some of the pressure off the pitching staff that has lived up to its end of the bargain so far in these playoffs.

What's Next?

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the mound against Kevin Gausman and the Giants in Game 2 at Oracle Park on Saturday night at 9:07 p.m. ET.