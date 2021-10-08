76ers Rumors: PHI 'Unmoved' by Pacers' Ben Simmons Trade Offers with Brogdon, LeVert

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly a "legitimate suitor" for Ben Simmons, but the trade offers might not be enough to sway the Philadelphia 76ers to make a deal, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

"Indications persist, though, that Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers’ ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package," Stein wrote (h/t Hoops Hype).

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers are considered other potential options for Simmons, while the 76ers still have their eye on landing Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, per Stein.

Simmons remains under contract with Philadelphia through 2024-25, but the guard has indicated he wants to be traded and has not reported to the team during training camp. According to Jon Krawczynski and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, "Simmons has no intention of showing up."

It might force the 76ers to make a trade that returns some value, even if its not a fair deal.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer indicated the team does have interest in LeVert, who has impressed when on the court during his career. The guard required surgery for kidney cancer in the middle of last season, but he still averaged 20.7 points in 35 games with Indiana.

Brogdon is also coming off a big year with the Pacers, averaging 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Either of these players could help create more offensive balance for the 76ers, providing a threat from the perimeter while taking pressure off Joel Embiid in the post. Simmons is a three-time All-Star and can fill up the box score, although he averaged just 14.3 points per game this season and 11.9 in the playoffs.

It appears the 76ers still don't plan to sell low on one of the top young players in the NBA.