Robert Woods' Fantasy Outlook After 12 Catches, 150 Yards in Rams' Win vs. Seahawks

Well, it appears Robert Woods' fantasy value has returned. At least for one night, that is.

The veteran wideout lit up the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, catching 12 passes for 150 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' 26-17 victory.

There were major questions about Woods' fantasy value and his chemistry with new quarterback Matt Stafford since Woods had just 15 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets through the first four weeks.

Compare that to his counterpart, Cooper Kupp, who was dominating fantasy football with 30 catches for 431 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets. Even Van Jefferson had more receiving yards (226) than Woods.

Woods appeared to be frustrated Sunday when he flipped away the ball after a garbage time touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, though Sean McVay told reporters he thought Woods was more upset about the Rams' loss than his involvement.

McVay also said it was a priority to get Woods more looks:

"It is important to be able to get a handful of guys involved. That's something that I always want to continue to be intentional about. I think that's one of the benefits that we do have is we've got five eligibles. Want to be able to spread that wealth while also making sure that sometimes I'm calling plays where guys are the primary and the coverage doesn't necessarily dictate where the read goes. So, when Robert's involved, that's a good thing for the Rams offense. That's something that we want to continue to see displayed, but Robert is a leader, he's a captain and he's been doing a great job up to this point. We just need to get him some more opportunities and that starts with me."

That much was clear Thursday, when Woods carved up the Seattle defense.

So, the question for fantasy football players is whether Woods had one good game or whether he's developed better chemistry with Stafford and regained his niche in the Rams offense.

Remember, this is a player who has caught at least 85 passes for 900 receiving yards in three straight seasons. We know he's capable of big things.

We also know, however, that Stafford and Kupp are clicking, as Kupp caught seven passes for 92 yards against the Seahawks. And Seattle allows wide receivers to feast to the tune of 31 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 alone.

So, yes, it's an excellent sign that Woods finally broke the proverbial dam and had a big night.

But you might still want to consider him more of a flex option than a WR2. It's possible Kupp will remain the clear No. 1 option and Woods will stay more of a secondary figure who will have some big weeks but may not be consistent enough to automatically reside in your starting lineup.