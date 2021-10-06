Jaylon Smith, Packers Reportedly Finalizing Contract After LB's Cowboys Release

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly released linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday night, and he didn't linger on the open market for long.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith is finalizing a contract with the Green Bay Packers:

At 26 years old, Smith is one of the most promising young linebackers in the league and he never missed a game during his five seasons in Dallas. Prior to the 2019 season, Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with the Cowboys, and he earned his first Pro Bowl selection that season.

Members of the Cowboys roster were "all shocked" by Smith's release, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Dallas remains on the hook for Smith's full $7.2 million base salary. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Smith's release was due to the new defensive system the team is running.

"Really this wasn't an easy decision," McCarthy said Wednesday. "He's a good football player. He's played excellent football here for a long time, but we have a [defensive] system, I think it's clear now after four games how we're playing."

2021 first-round pick Micah Parsons has already made a big splash in his rookie season, and his emergence cut into Smith's playing time. Smith didn't start any of the four games he played in this season.

The Packers have lost two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Za'Darius Smith for an extended period of time, as he was placed on injured reserve with a back injury. While Green Bay is hopeful he can return this season, bringing in Jaylon Smith will provide the team with an adequate replacement.