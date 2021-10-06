Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield's Shoulder Injury 'Wasn't a Factor' in Win over Vikings

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2, telling reporters it "popped in and out," but sources told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com it "wasn't a factor" in his struggles versus the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's 14-7 win.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski added in his Tuesday press conference that he didn't think that injury was affecting Mayfield's accuracy "based on what I see at practice."

Mayfield, 26, finished 15-of-33 on Sunday for 155 yards, without a touchdown or interception. He was sacked three times.

He credited the team's defense for earning the Browns the win.

"[The defense played] good enough for us to win when I'm playing quarterback like that," Mayfield told reporters after the game. "Thankful they played like that. That's a really good offense [the Vikings have], so for [our defense] to play lights out like that, we're lucky to have them on our side. I have to pick it up because if I think that piss-poor performance is going to cut it, it's not. So I'll get better, but luckily we can lean on those guys and run the ball when we need to."

Free safety John Johnson III had Mayfield's back.

"On the sideline and in the locker room you could tell he was a little frustrated, but we kept him up and we told him we'll get the ball back for him and we trust in him and stuff like that," he said. "It's one of those games, everyone has those games. I don't think it was that terrible. It was good enough to win the game, that's how I look at it. I know for sure the type of guy he is, he'll bounce back."

Mayfield has had an up-and-down season. An interception on the team's final drive in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs cost the Browns a chance at a comeback win. He's taken eight sacks in the past two weeks and has completed just 53.1 percent of his passes in those games.

But the Browns are also 3-1 and Mayfield is on pace to throw just eight interceptions this year, largely avoiding detrimental turnovers. The Browns don't need Mayfield to be spectacular to win, given their defense and run game. They just need him to manage the game and show the ability to make clutch throws down the stretch, which of course is easier said than done.

Mayfield has mostly done the former, save for some struggles this past week. The jury is out on the latter. It will continue to be a fascinating storyline throughout the season for a Browns team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.