5-Star Wing Jahki Howard to Transfer to Kanye West-Backed Donda Academy

Photo credit: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Jahki Howard, a 5-star small forward in the 2024 recruiting class, per ESPN, announced Tuesday he's transferring from Norcross High School in Georgia to Donda Academy, a private school in California backed by recording artist Kanye West.

"I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda academy," Howard wrote on Instagram. "I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY."

247Sports' Brandon Jenkins projects the 6'6" wing will be a starter at a Power Five program when he makes the jump to college:

"He is very long, athletic, and disruptive on the defensive end. Howard plays hards in spurts and is productive on both ends when doing so. However, his entire skillset on the perimeter will need to evolve. He has a clean jumper and ball handling skills that are improving, but he produces more with his athletic ability than with skill."

On its website, Donda Academy says it intends to "[prepare] students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving."

Building a prep school basketball power isn't included in the mission statement, but that appears to be one of its goals as well.

Howard's announcement comes one day after Jalen Hooks said he's planning to enroll at Donda Academy. The Indianapolis native is the No. 15 small forward and No. 69 player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Robert Dillingham will be among the ranks on Donda's squad as well. Dillingham, a 247Sports composite 5-star point guard, is the ninth-best player in the 2023 class.