2021 NFL MVP Odds: Kyler Murray Favored over Patrick Mahomes Entering Week 5

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has overtaken Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes to become the new favorite to win the 2021 NFL MVP Award.

Murray, whose Cardinals are the league's last undefeated team at 4-0, has compiled 12 total touchdowns (nine passing and three rushing) during a red-hot start to the campaign. Mahomes, who'd held the title of favorite since the odds were first posted, has racked up 15 TDs (14 passing, one rushing), but his Chiefs are only 2-2.

Here's a look at the updated MVP betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kyler Murray (Cardinals): +450 Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): +650 Josh Allen (Bills): +700 Justin Herbert (Chargers): +750 Dak Prescott (Cowboys): +800

The first non-quarterbacks on the list are in a tie for 18th at +10,000, or bet $10 to win $1,000), which further illustrates how the MVP award has basically become the best quarterback award. Running back Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to win the league's top individual honor in 2012.

While there's no doubting the importance of the quarterback in building a championship contender, the MVP conversation is limited by the lack of players from other areas of the roster.

Regardless, it's hard to argue against Murray's status as the new favorite given the Cards' start.

The 24-year-old University of Oklahoma product has seemingly put it all together after some moments of brilliance over his first two NFL seasons. His completion percentage has jumped to 76.1 percent, and his 9.5 yards per attempt is second only to the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (9.6).

Whether Murray continues to hold the top spot in the odds after Week 5 is a tossup, though.

Arizona is staring down a tough matchup against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday afternoon, while Mahomes' Chiefs host Allen's Bills (3-1) on Sunday Night Football.

If Murray and the Cardinals suffer their first loss of the campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the winner of that prime-time matchup take over as the betting favorite ahead of Week 6.

