UFC's Kevin Holland Discusses Involvement in Stopping Alleged Carjacking in Texas

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Kevin Holland had a wild fight Saturday at UFC Las Vegas 38, but that wasn't the highlight of his weekend.

Holland fought Kyle Daukaus to a no-contest after sustaining an accidental headbutt in a controversial ending. Things got even wilder Monday morning, as Holland told TMZ Sports that he thwarted an alleged carjacking by tracking down the accused thief in his car and subduing the suspect until police in Saginaw, Texas arrived.

Holland said he was on his way home when he noticed a car speeding out of a parking lot. Moments later, a man came running behind him yelling, "Hey, he stole my car!" Holland said he decided to follow the alleged stolen vehicle, and when he pulled up next to the car, the driver sped off.

Holland continued following the car through an area he was familiar with as he said his coach lived nearby. He said the driver drove into a tree, and when he approached the car, he said the driver reversed and then tried to drive towards him.

Holland hopped back in his car and said he noticed the alleged victim was now in a truck and was also following the suspect. The driver eventually crashed into a trailer and tried to escape on foot.

Holland said he chased the suspect down, and when he caught up to him, he put his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to use and held the suspect in place until the police made it to the scene. Holland said he essentially made a citizen's arrest, so he hopes to have earned some recognition for it.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We'll see how they play it back, I might get a little award or something. That would be pretty cool, since I didn't win my fight," Holland said with a smile.

Holland's fight against Daukaus came to an end less than four minutes into the first round. When he clashed heads with Daukaus, Holland was briefly knocked out, but the fight continued. Daukaus then locked in a submission, forcing Holland to tap out.

The fight was ruled a no-contest after a review by referee Dan Miragliotta, fellow referee Herb Dean, the Nevada Athletic Commission, and UFC officials.

After the fight, Holland expressed interest in an immediate rematch with Daukaus.