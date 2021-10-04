WFT Head Trainer Ryan Vermillion Placed on Leave After Federal Raid at Team Facility

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Football Team head trainer Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave because of an ongoing criminal investigation that is "unrelated to the team," according to NBC Sports Washington.

Federal law enforcement conducted a raid at the team facility last week.

According to NBC Sports Washington, there were searches at the INOVA Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, and at a home in Loudoun County.

Vermillion was not with the team during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, per NBC's Grant Paulsen. His on-field duties were split among his assistants.

Paulsen reported a player was contacted by law enforcement in the spring regarding the trainer's practices.

Vermillion is in his second season with Washington, continuing a partnership with head coach Ron Rivera that began with the Carolina Panthers. He spent 18 years as the head athletic trainer in Carolina, winning the Fain-Cain Memorial Award for Outstanding NFL Trainer of the Year in 2016.