Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr. Lead MLB in Jersey Sales; 4 Dodgers in Top 10

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the most popular team in baseball when it comes to jersey sales.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had the top-selling jersey in MLB for the second straight season. He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw (fifth), Cody Bellinger (sixth) and World Series MVP Corey Seager (eighth).

San Diego Padres star and National League MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. placed second behind Betts.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. placed third despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in July. Shortstop Javier Baez, who was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Mets at this year's trade deadline, ranked fourth with his combined jersey sales.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who led MLB in jersey sales in three straight seasons from 2017 to '19, finished in seventh place.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star and AL MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani placed ninth. Ohtani dazzled this season with 46 home runs, 100 RBI and a .965 OPS primarily as a designated hitter while compiling a record of 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts as a pitcher.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado rounded out the top 10. Arenado is in his first season in St. Louis after an offseason trade from the Colorado Rockies.

The rankings were released by MLB and MLB Players, Inc. and are based on Nike jersey sales from MLBShop.com since Opening Day.

Betts and the Dodgers will begin their World Series title defense on Wednesday in the NL Wild Card Game against the Cardinals. Max Scherzer will take the mound for Los Angeles against St. Louis veteran Adam Wainwright.