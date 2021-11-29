Report: Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater's Leg Injury vs. Chargers Believed to Be Contusion

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have suffered a lower leg contusion during Sunday's 28-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jeff Legwold.

He will reportedly be further evaluated on Monday.

Bridgewater was injured while being sacked by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. late in the first quarter, resulting in the quarterback undergoing an X-ray.

He was briefly replaced by backup Drew Lock but was able to return after halftime.

"[It] swells up real quick...he had to take some tests to make sure nothing was happening underneath it,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the game, per Legwold. "...He toughed it out—he was nowhere near 100 percent in that second half—but he toughed it out and led the offense.''

Bridgewater finished the game 11-of-18 for 129 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He added 10 yards and a score on the ground.

The 29-year-old was previously ruled out of the Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion, although he was cleared to return in time for Week 5.

Bridgewater has been effective when on the field in 2021, totaling 2,518 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions through 11 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Louisville product came to Denver in an offseason trade after an up-and-down 2020 as the starter for the Carolina Panthers. He quickly made a positive impression with his new team, winning the starting job after a battle with Lock.

Denver improved to 6-5 with Sunday's victory, putting it in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC West.