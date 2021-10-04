U.S. Soccer to Hold Independent Investigation After Paul Riley Allegations in NWSL

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The United States Soccer Federation is launching an independent investigation into alleged "abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer."

"U.S. Soccer takes seriously its responsibility to vigorously investigate the abhorrent conduct reported, gain a full and frank understanding of the factors that allowed it to happen and take meaningful steps to prevent this from happening in the future," the statement read in part.

The step comes following a report by The Athletic's Meg Linehan detailing allegations of sexual coercion and abuse against now-former North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley.

One of his former players, Sinead Farrelly, said he coerced her into having sex with him, while another, Mana Shim, said he persuaded her and Farrelly to kiss each other. Shim also said Riley would invite her to his apartment or hotel room for film sessions.

