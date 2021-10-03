Former NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Dies in Shooting at Age 31

Jonathan Moore/NASCAR via Getty Images

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed Saturday after a shooting in Athens, Georgia.

Athens-Clarke County coroner Sonny Wilson confirmed the news to Fletcher Page and Caitlyn Stroh-Page of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Per ACCPD spokesperson Lt. Shaun Barnett, the 31-year-old Townley and a 30-year-old woman were shot in the 200 block of Morton Avenue of the Five Points neighborhood right before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Townley died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman's injuries are "serious," per Barnett.

The suspect is a 32-year-old Dunwoody man, who knew the victim. Per Barnett, the shooting appears connected to domestic violence based on preliminary information in the ongoing investigation.

Many people in the NASCAR community offered their remembrances and condolences, including Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace:

Townsley drove on the Xfinity Series (2008-2016) and Camping World Truck Series (2008-2009, 2012-2016). He finished in top 10 in 20 different Camping World Truck Series races, with his lone victory occurring at the Rhino Linings 350 on October 3, 2015. Townsley finished eighth in points that year.

Two years later, Townsley retired from NASCAR racing.