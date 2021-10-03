Chiefs' Andy Reid Becomes 1st Coach in NFL History to Win 100 Games with 2 Teams

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history ever to win 100 games with two different franchises.

The Chiefs earned a 42-30 win on Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles, the other team Reid won 100 games for.

Reid has been considered one of the most innovative offensive coaches in the NFL. Under Reid's leadership, Kansas City has finished no lower than 2nd in the AFC West since he became head coach in 2013.

Reid won his first Super Bowl in 2019 when the Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers.

During his time in Philadelphia, Reid coached the Eagles to a 130-93 regular-season record with an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004.