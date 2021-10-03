Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu to Be Placed on IL Due to Sports Hernia Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees were dealt a big blow to their lineup Sunday.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters infielder DJ LeMahieu will be placed on the injured list due to a sports hernia. The Yankees are hoping to clinch a playoff spot Sunday in the final game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boone said Saturday that LeMahieu's sports hernia will require surgery during the offseason, but he was hopeful LeMahieu could continue playing. LeMahieu reportedly went through the weight room, on-field grounders and hit in the batting cage Sunday before the decision was made to place him on IL.

"He's willing to do whatever. We would've wanted him to go out there, but I just feel like in the end, he's too compromised to be able to play at a level close to what we would expect of DJ, and in the end, I just don't think that's fair to him," Boone said.

"We'll see how the next week unfolds. If we get to an ALCS situation, we'll see if he's in play at that point," he added.

Since coming to the Yankees as a free agent in 2018, LeMahieu has been one of the team's most consistent players. He currently leads New York with 160 hits this season.

LeMahieu was named an All-Star starter in 2019 and won his first Silver Slugger that year. He followed that up by winning the American League batting title in 2020 after hitting .364. LeMahieu finished third in the AL MVP voting that year.

LeMahieu has also been relied on for his defensive versatility. The Yankees have played him primarily at second base, but he's also seen time at the corner infield spots.

Without LeMahieu in the lineup, the Yankees will rely on sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to carry them during a potential postseason run. If the Yankees lose to the Rays on Sunday, they will have to play a tiebreaker game Monday to earn a playoff berth.