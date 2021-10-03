Report: Former WWE Star Bray Wyatt, Impact Aren't 'Close' to a Contract amid Rumors

Source: WWE.com

Three months after his release from WWE, Bray Wyatt remains a free agent with no indication where he might end up signing.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.) reported Wyatt is not close to a deal with Impact Wrestling after a rumor made the rounds linking the two sides.

The report noted that Impact asked a member of its roster to reach out to Wyatt with the hopes of recruiting him to join the company.

Amid a series of roster cuts over the summer, Wyatt was a surprise release by WWE on July 31. It came as a shock because he had been one of the biggest stars in the company for a number of years, and "The Fiend" gimmick was very popular with the audience.

Since then, Wyatt has frequently been connected to AEW and Impact.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.) noted last month that Wyatt could have debuted on the Sept. 29 episode of Dynamite if he had signed with AEW.

He recently stoked some of the rumors in response to a fan on Twitter:

Wyatt spent his entire professional wrestling career working under the WWE banner. He made his debut in 2009 for Florida Championship Wrestling, which has since been rebranded as NXT.

After a brief stint with The Nexus in 2010-11, Wyatt returned to FCW for a short period of time. He returned to the main roster in 2012 as the leader of the Wyatt Family. The 34-year-old had several high-profile feuds in WWE, including WrestleMania matches with John Cena and The Undertaker.

Wyatt also held the WWE championship once and the WWE universal title twice.

