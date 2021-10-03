Chiefs Rumors: Josh Gordon Could Be Activated for Week 5 After Impressing Staff

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Josh Gordon has received rave reviews since joining the Kansas City Chiefs and reportedly could be in games as soon as next week versus the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"He was described looking like a No. 1 receiver, 230 pounds and fast," Rapoport reported. "One source said you would never know he's 30. He has really flashed in practice."

Gordon, who last played in 2019, signed with the Chiefs last Monday after being reinstated by the NFL. He had been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, the sixth suspension of his career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.