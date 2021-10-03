Allen Robinson, Bears' Fantasy Outlook After Justin Fields Named Week 4 Starting QB

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday that Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles were all options to start against the Lions. With Dalton downgraded to doubtful due to a knee injury, Fields will get the call for the second straight week.

From a fantasy perspective, it's difficult to trust any Bear right now. Chicago has averaged just 13.3 points (second-worst mark in the league) through three games and is one week off a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, who finished the day with nine sacks. Fields finished his first start with just 68 passing yards on 6-of-20 passing.

The most fantasy-friendly Bears option is wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Fantasy Pros lists Robinson as the No. 19 overall wide receiver in point-per-reception leagues for the remainder of the season.

Starting him is a bet on talent at this point given the Bears' struggles.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Robinson has gotten it done no matter who is throwing him the ball. He snagged 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns last year despite the Bears switching back and forth between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. That followed a 98-catch, 1,147-yard, seven-touchdown season in 2019.

However, he hasn't been immune to the Bears' offensive concerns, catching just 10 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown in three games. That's naturally an issue moving forward.

In sum, Robinson is a borderline option to start at the second wideout spot.

The only other viable fantasy option for the Bears is running back David Montgomery. FantasyPros lists him as the No. 17 running back for the remainder of the season is PPR leagues.

Montgomery has the same fantasy concerns as Robinson because of the Bears' offensive struggles, but he has usage on his side. He's had 52 touches (46 rushes, six receptions) through three weeks, amassing 252 yards and a touchdown along the way.

He's the clear bellcow back for the Bears, who notably fed him with 23 touches during the Bears' 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Starting Montgomery in the second running back spot is a borderline decision each week, but he's a more confident choice in any games with a potentially positive game script. Montgomery will naturally have more carries if the Bears aren't forced to pass more in Week 3. Games where Chicago is winning or in the games gives Montgomery a chance to thrive.

There may not be too many opportunities for him to do that with the struggling Bears, but Montgomery is still in play every week.