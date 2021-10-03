Mets Rumors: Theo Epstein, Billy Beane Targeted for Vacant Team President Position

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The New York Mets are reportedly aiming very high as they prepare to start setting up interviews for their vacant baseball president position.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets hope to interview Theo Epstein, Billy Beane and David Stearns for the job.

