49ers' Jimmie Ward Reportedly Won't Be Fined for Hit on Packers' Davante Adams

The NFL did not fine San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward for his hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams last week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ward's hit temporarily knocked Adams out of the game, but Ward was not flagged, and Adams returned to the contest after clearing concussion protocol.

Pelissero noted that NFL Vice President of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan determined the hit did not warrant a fine since initial contact was not to Adams' head or neck area.

Pelissero pointed out that NFL rules state a hit is not a foul if there is "incidental contact by the mask or helmet in the course of a conventional tackle or block on an opponent," which is what officials and Runyan determined Ward's hit to be.

The hit did little to slow Adams down, as he enjoyed his best game of the season to date with 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also made a key grab on the game-winning drive, as Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a field goal as time expired to give Green Bay the 30-28 victory.

The Packers improved to 2-1 with the win, bouncing back well from a disappointing Week 1 performance that saw them fall 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints.

The Niners dropped to 2-1 in defeat, and they have a huge home game on tap Sunday against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

Ward, who was a first-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 out of Northern Illinois, has been a key figure on the 49ers defense so far this season.

He has started all three games at safety, recording 16 tackles and one pass defended.

Ward has experience playing both safety and cornerback over his eight NFL seasons, and his versatility will undoubtedly play a big role in the Niners trying to slow down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense.