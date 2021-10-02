Chargers' Kenneth Murray Carted Off at Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray was carted off the practice field after suffering an apparent left leg injury Saturday.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic and Fernando Ramirez of Sports Illustrated provided more information:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update.

Thankfully, the injury doesn't appear too serious, with Popper reporting that Murray is questionable for Week 4. He also noted that Murray re-injured the same ankle that temporarily sidelined him during the Bolts' Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers selected Murray with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The ex-Oklahoma star has started all 19 games for the Bolts ever since.

The 22-year-old, who had 107 tackles last year, has amassed 19 more this season.

The 2-1 Chargers were getting ready for their home Monday Night Football matchup against the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders in a crucial AFC West battle.

Potentially losing Murray is a tough blow for a Chargers team about to face an undefeated Raiders team that has averaged 30.0 points per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Murray can't go, Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire gave an idea of who may see more playing time.

Linebacker Kyzir White has started all three games, making 18 tackles and one sack. Linebacker Drue Tranquill has played three games in a reserve role and made 12 tackles and a half-sack.

Nick Niemann has exclusively played in a special teams role over the first three games. He has two tackles.

Monday's kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.