Chargers' Kenneth Murray Carted Off at Practice with Apparent Leg Injury

Chargers' Kenneth Murray Carted Off at Practice with Apparent Leg InjuryOctober 2, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray was carted off the practice field after suffering an apparent left leg injury Saturday.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic and Fernando Ramirez of Sports Illustrated provided more information:
Daniel Popper @danielrpopper
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> LB Kenneth Murray went down grabbing at his lower left leg during the open period of practice. Trainers rushed over. He was down for several mins before being carted off the field.
Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> LB Kenneth Murray at the start of individual drills went for an interception and came down holding his leg. He was carted off.<br>Will know more when we speak to HC Brandon Staley at 1 p.m.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> LB Kenneth Murray is getting an MRI now, but sounds like a rolled ankle based on the initial word, source said. Practice injuries are never good, but this doesn’t figure to be as bad as it sounded.
Thankfully, the injury doesn't appear too serious, with Popper reporting that Murray is questionable for Week 4. He also noted that Murray re-injured the same ankle that temporarily sidelined him during the Bolts' Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Chargers selected Murray with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The ex-Oklahoma star has started all 19 games for the Bolts ever since.
The 22-year-old, who had 107 tackles last year, has amassed 19 more this season.
The 2-1 Chargers were getting ready for their home Monday Night Football matchup against the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders in a crucial AFC West battle.
Potentially losing Murray is a tough blow for a Chargers team about to face an undefeated Raiders team that has averaged 30.0 points per game.
If Murray can't go, Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire gave an idea of who may see more playing time.
Gavino Borquez @GavinoBorquez
If Kenneth Murray has to miss time, Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill's volume will increase. But Nick Niemann proved worthy throughout the preseason of being a part of the linebacker rotation.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a><a href="https://t.co/uYa8XpuOSY">https://t.co/uYa8XpuOSY</a>
Linebacker Kyzir White has started all three games, making 18 tackles and one sack. Linebacker Drue Tranquill has played three games in a reserve role and made 12 tackles and a half-sack.
Nick Niemann has exclusively played in a special teams role over the first three games. He has two tackles.
Monday's kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.