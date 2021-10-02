Steelers' Chase Claypool Downgraded to Out vs. Packers with Hamstring Injury

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday wide receiver Chase Claypool was downgraded to out for Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers because of a hamstring injury.

Claypool, who was previously listed as questionable, sat out the team's final practice of the week Friday.

The 23-year-old Notre Dame product ranks second on the team in catches (15), behind only running back Najee Harris (20), and first in receiving yards (211) through three games.

Claypool left the second half of the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals a couple of times to get checked out by trainers, and he couldn't muster anything more than limited practice participation throughout the week, so his absence doesn't come as a major surprise.

The 2020 second-round pick will miss his first NFL contest after playing in all 16 of Pittsburgh's games as a rookie.

His next chance to play will come Oct. 10 when the Steelers host the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Steelers' passing game is set to get back Diontae Johnson, who missed last week's game against the Bengals with a knee injury.

Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster will serve as the top receiver targets for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who's struggled in the early going with an equal number of touchdowns and interceptions (three each).

James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud could also see more snaps in Claypool's absence.