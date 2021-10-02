No. 2 Georgia Dominates No. 8 Arkansas in Battle of SEC Unbeatens

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

In an SEC clash between undefeated Top 10 teams, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs crushed the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday.

Georgia was without starting quarterback JT Daniels because of a lat injury, but Stetson Bennett managed the offense well. Meanwhile, Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson played despite a sprained PCL, but he struggled against the Bulldogs' smothering defense.

Head coach Kirby Smart's Bulldogs stifled the Razorbacks offense, allowing just 162 total yards and nine first downs in the shutout.

Georgia also excelled at running the football on offense, rushing for 273 yards and three touchdowns as a team.

Arkansas fell to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play on the season with the loss, while Georgia improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Notable Stats

Stetson Bennett, QB, UGA: 7-of-11 for 72 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT; 3 CAR for 16 YDS

KJ Jefferson, QB, ARK: 8-of-13 for 65 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT; 8 CAR for 5 YDS

James Cook, RB, UGA: 12 CAR for 87 YDS

Zamir White, RB, UGA: 16 CAR for 68 YDS, 2 TD; Blocked Punt Return TD

Dominant Defense, Special Teams Carry Bulldogs

Defense has been Georgia's hallmark throughout the 2021 season thus far, and that was the case once again Saturday against Arkansas.

The Bulldogs defense suffocated the Arkansas running game and never allowed Jefferson to get anything going in the passing game either.

Entering Saturday's contest, Georgia had the best defense in the nation in terms of both points allowed per game (5.8) and passing yards allowed per game (115.8). The team proved against Arkansas that those numbers were far from a fluke.

A host of college football experts and analysts marveled at the play of the Georgia defense Saturday against an Arkansas team that was averaging nearly 36 points per game entering the day.

ESPN's Peter Burns, Ryan Clark and Matt Miller were among those who tweeted about the Bulldogs' defensive excellence:

As good as Georgia's defense was, its special teams were arguably just as effective in the one-sided victory.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of rushing touchdowns, but it was a special teams play that essentially put the game out of reach early.

Dan Jackson blocked an Arkansas punt and running back Zamir White recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, extending the Georgia lead to 21-0 before the first quarter was over:

Teams with dynamic offenses tend to get much of the attention and praise, but Georgia continues to show there are other ways to win.

The Bulldogs have a more high-powered offense when Daniels is under center as well, but the fact that they were able to win so convincingly without him bodes well for their chances of perhaps winning the SEC and a national championship this season.

Jefferson, Arkansas Run into Georgia Buzzsaw

Arkansas undoubtedly played poorly Saturday compared to how it played over the first month of the season, but that may have had more to do with its opponent than anything.

Georgia entered Saturday having won three straight games in blowout fashion, including a 27-point win over South Carolina and a 62-point thrashing of Vanderbilt.

It didn't help matters that Jefferson was less than 100 percent from a health perspective, and it was clear that the Georgia defense set out to take advantage of that fact.

ESPN's Bomani Jones, Aaron Torres of Fox Sports Radio and Michael Bratton of That SEC Podcast all referred to Georgia as either an elite team or the best team in the country Saturday:

Losing to Georgia is nothing to be embarrassed about, although Arkansas learned that it remains far away from truly being a top-flight team.

On the other hand, Georgia made a strong case to potentially supplant Alabama as the No. 1 team in the nation regardless of how Alabama fares against Ole Miss on Saturday.

What's Next?

Georgia will look to continue its winning ways next Saturday when it faces No. 22 Auburn on the road.

Meanwhile, Arkansas will attempt to bounce back next Saturday in a tough road game against No. 12 Ole Miss.