Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Has 'A Shot' to Make Ravens Debut vs. Broncos

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens could be adding a former All-Pro to their backfield.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, "there's a shot" that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell is elevated from Baltimore's practice squad and active for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

