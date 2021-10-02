WWE Draft 2021: Bianca Belair Moves to Raw, Charlotte Flair to SmackDown

Source: WWE.com

After a chalk start to the 2021 WWE draft, things got very interesting for Raw and SmackDown with their second picks.

Making picks for the blue brand, Sonya Deville brought Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair over to Friday Night SmackDown. Adam Pearce followed up by adding Bianca Belair to Raw.

The first two picks saw WWE universal champion Roman Reigns staying on SmackDown and WWE champion Big E remaining on Raw.

The selection of Belair is notable because the first three picks were all current singles champions. Becky Lynch, the current SmackDown women's champion, is still on the board.

WWE did announce earlier in the day that Lynch will defend her title against Belair and Sasha Banks at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.

Depending on which brand Banks ends up on, it would seem to suggest that Belair could be winning the championship on that show. Draft picks don't take effect until Oct. 22, so Flair will continue to appear on the red brand for the time being.

WWE is spreading the draft out over two nights this year. Night two will take place on Monday's episode of Raw. All superstars, including those in NXT, are eligible to be selected, and anyone who isn't drafted will be a free agent eligible to sign with the brand of their choice.