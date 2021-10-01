Packers Rumors: Za'Darius Smith Out 'Extended Period' After Surgery on Back Injury

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith underwent back surgery this week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

While the team is optimistic the two-time Pro Bowler can return this season, he's expected to miss "an extended period of time."

Smith's back injury has lingered since before training camp. While deemed healthy enough to play in Week 1, he logged just 18 snaps in Green Bay's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Sept. 17 that the 29-year-old was placed on injured reserve, which ruled him out for a minimum of three games. According to Rapoport, the Packers were looking to get Smith back once that three-game window passed.

On Sept. 3, The Leap's Jason B. Hirschhorn wrote that the situation was concerning, citing J.J. Watt's back trouble when he was with the Houston Texans:

"Smith's injury doesn't appear as serious as Watt's, but bad backs typically become a condition to manage, not one from which the player fully recovers. That Smith already attempted a return only to suffer a setback soon thereafter underscores the fickle nature of the injury."

Over the previous two seasons, Smith had 26 sacks. Preston Smith was the next closest Packers player with 16, while Kenny Clark was third with eight sacks, per Stathead. There was also a significant gap between Za'Darius (60) and Preston (34) in quarterback hits.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The absence of the 6'4", 272-pounder will continue to loom large for the Green Bay defense.