Report: Tom Brady's Top Choice in Free Agency Was 49ers; SF Opted for Garoppolo

Coming off an impressive 2019 season that included an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly caught the eye of Tom Brady during the offseason as he was making the rounds in free agency.

Appearing on WEEI's Merloni and Fauria show (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com), ESPN's Seth Wickersham said the Niners were Brady's top choice in free agency.

Wickersham noted San Francisco's coaching staff did "extensive work" on Brady, but felt they were "better off" sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo.

