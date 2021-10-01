Claressa Shields Challenges Jake Paul to Fight: 'He's Getting His Ass Whooped'

Elsa/Getty Images

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields said a boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul wouldn't represent much of a challenge.

Shields, who said Wednesday she wouldn't be interested in fighting on one of Paul's undercards, doubled down on her stance Thursday in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"I wasn't talking s--t about Jake Paul yesterday. What I was speaking was facts," she said. "Jake Paul gets inside a boxing ring with me, he's getting his ass whooped!"

Shields won the women's middleweight gold medal at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. She's since posted an 11-0 professional record inside the boxing ring and also started an MMA career in June with a knockout victory over Brittney Elkin.

It's an extended run of dominance that's established her as one of the best combat fighters in the world, and while a clash with Paul would generate plenty of attention, she told TMZ it's unlikely to happen because of the taboo nature of fights featuring women vs. men.

"I'm not calling Jake Paul out because I know how the world looks at women fighting men," Shields said. "They look at it like, 'Oh no, ew.' But I spar men daily, and that's the truth."

She also offered to spar with Paul rather than compete in a sanctioned boxing match.

For now, Shields is focused on her next MMA fight, a matchup with Abigail Montes at PFL 10 on Oct. 27, but noted she's not going to back down from the Paul brothers.

"Cut the s--t! Don't disrespect my skills," she told TMZ. "Look, just because a man is a man and he's in boxing doesn't mean that they can beat me, and there's a lot of guys who [have] been in boxing for years who cannot do nothing with me, let alone Jake Paul. If I was a little bit bigger, I'd call out Logan Paul."

The feud comes after Paul signed Amanda Serrano to a contract with his new Most Valuable Promotions company and called her the "GWOAT" (greatest woman of all time), a label Shields believes she's the rightful owner of.

Paul owns a 4-0 career boxing record with wins over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.