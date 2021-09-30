Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Ravens' Justin Tucker Joins 99 Club After Record FG

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Justin Tucker has kicked his way into the 99 Club.

EA Sports revealed the Baltimore Ravens kicker earned the coveted 99 overall rating after hitting an NFL record 66-yard field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Tucker's 99 overall rating will likely only last a limited amount of time because the game's ratings system forced adjusters to artificially inflate some of his other stats to get to 99. He already had 99 kicking power and 97 accuracy; pumping up his awareness (currently 72) and accuracy to 99 likely weren't enough to top out his overall rating at the prestigious 99 club, so the adjusters had to look elsewhere.

